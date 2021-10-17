City centre development to embody next-generation spirit of Dublin

Dublin city’s next significant office and retail destination will enjoy a prime city centre location at the bottom of Dawson Street and Nassau Street, opposite the grounds of Trinity College.

Last week, the parties behind the scheme, London-based real estate investment management firm Mark, and Dublin-based investment management group BCP, announced that it will launch in some 15 months or so in spring 2023.

60 Dawson Street and Grafton Place is located on one of...