City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses

Hora Property Consultants has been instructed to sell a new development site at the former Itsa... bagel outlet, located next to the Merrion Hotel and Government Buildings in Dublin city centre.

The site extends to about 7.5 metres x 13 metres and has the benefit of planning permission for two unique mews houses of 128 square metres and 135 square metres respectively. The units are laid out over four levels and were designed by Kelly & Cogan Architects.

According...