Citigroup waterfront HQ on market for €120m

Citigroup has put its waterfront headquarter building on North Wall Quay in Dublin’s north docklands up for sale through agent Knight Frank, which is guiding in excess of €120 million for the building. The bank has, meanwhile, begun its search for a new head office in Dublin.

No 1 North Wall Quay comprises a six-storey over basement office building of about 21,368 square metres NIA with 139 car parking spaces. The substantial quayside...