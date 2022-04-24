CIS round-up: what’s going up, when and where around the country
The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland
Mixed use BTR scheme planned for Chadwicks in Dublin 12
Developer Steeplefield Limited has lodged a Strategic Housing Development Application for the construction of a €121 million mixed-use build-to-rent development called Greenvale at the former Chadwicks Builders Merchant development, south of Greenhills Road and north of the existing access road serving Greenhills Industrial Estate in Walkinstown, Dublin 12. The proposed scheme comprises 633 (mostly one-bedroom) apartments, a two-storey office building, commercial units and a childcare facility.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Industrial unit in Maynooth comes to market for €815k
Unit H3 at Maynooth Business Campus extends to 455 square metres, and its current tenant is multinational Kokusai Semiconductor Europe GMBH
Venerable Galway food emporium comes to market
Enquiries are being sought to buy Mortons of Galway, whose owner is retiring after many successful years
Co Meath stud on 36 acres goes under hammer for €600k
The Kilcock property is located in rich farming country with stables and an arena, and is close to several high-profile racetracks
Urban HQ plans £7m green flexi-work space in the heart of Belfast
The new building on Queen Street will be the only purpose-built, Grade A flexible workspace in Belfast and will incorporate sustainable design features and materials