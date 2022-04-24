CIS round-up: what’s going up, when and where around the country

Mixed use BTR scheme planned for Chadwicks in Dublin 12

Developer Steeplefield Limited has lodged a Strategic Housing Development Application for the construction of a €121 million mixed-use build-to-rent development called Greenvale at the former Chadwicks Builders Merchant development, south of Greenhills Road and north of the existing access road serving Greenhills Industrial Estate in Walkinstown, Dublin 12. The proposed scheme comprises 633 (mostly one-bedroom) apartments, a two-storey office building, commercial units and a childcare facility.

