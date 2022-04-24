Subscribe Today
CIS round-up: what’s going up, when and where around the country

The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland

Post Reporter

 @businessposthq
24th April, 2022
CIS round-up: what's going up, when and where around the country
Chadwick’s proposed build-to-rent scheme, Greenvale, in Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Mixed use BTR scheme planned for Chadwicks in Dublin 12

Developer Steeplefield Limited has lodged a Strategic Housing Development Application for the construction of a €121 million mixed-use build-to-rent development called Greenvale at the former Chadwicks Builders Merchant development, south of Greenhills Road and north of the existing access road serving Greenhills Industrial Estate in Walkinstown, Dublin 12. The proposed scheme comprises 633 (mostly one-bedroom) apartments, a two-storey office building, commercial units and a childcare facility.

