CIS round-up: what’s going up, when and where around the country

The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes going up across Ireland

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th March, 2022
Woodbrook in Shankill, Co Dublin: 685 new homes are planned for the €150 million residential scheme

€7.5m housing scheme in Meath under way

Works are under way on a €7.5 million residential scheme in Co Meath. Entitled Lagore Lawn, the development comprises the construction of 42 residential units in a mix of 16 one-bedroom apartments and 26 two, three and four-bedroom housing units and all associated ancillary site works on Lagore Road in Dunshaughlin.

