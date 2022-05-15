CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country
The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland
Cairn Homes plans €79m BTR scheme along Stillorgan N11
Cairn Homes has submitted a Strategic Housing Application to build a €79 million mixed-use residential scheme on the former Blakes and Esmond Motors site in Stillorgan in south Dublin. Designed by architect firm O’Mahony Pike, the scheme will consist of 377 build-to-rent (BTR ) apartments together with a 933 square metre community sports hall, five restaurant/cafés units spanning 841 square metres, a 215...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Top property firms make a splash for Simon
The Dragons at the Docks charity boat race, in aid of Dublin Simon Community, is back on September 1 after two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic
Dublin 2 mews with development potential on sale for €1.25 million
A self-contained mews for sale at the rear of Merrion Square is currently in commercial use, but could be converted into accommodation
Comment: Logistics assets can be a hidden source of fast and flexible capital
Logistics assets offer a stress-free way to free up capital when and as a company owner needs it, writes Mel Sutcliffe
Delgany office space comes to the market for €395,000
The facility in the Co Wicklow village offers access to Dublin city and to amenities in well-heeled locality