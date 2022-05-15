Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country

The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
15th May, 2022
CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country
Dundrum Retail Limited Partnership has lodged an application for a €184m apartment/commercial development at the old Dundrum Shopping Centre

Cairn Homes plans €79m BTR scheme along Stillorgan N11

Cairn Homes has submitted a Strategic Housing Application to build a €79 million mixed-use residential scheme on the former Blakes and Esmond Motors site in Stillorgan in south Dublin. Designed by architect firm O’Mahony Pike, the scheme will consist of 377 build-to-rent (BTR ) apartments together with a 933 square metre community sports hall, five restaurant/cafés units spanning 841 square metres, a 215...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Dragons at the Docks event will be staged on September 1 at Capital Dock in Dublin 2

Top property firms make a splash for Simon

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 28 Denzille Lane in Dublin 2, with a guide price of €1.25 million, is a rare opportunity to purchase a commercial real estate investment at the rear of Merrion Square

Dublin 2 mews with development potential on sale for €1.25 million

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
In the first quarter of this year a total of nearly €180 million was invested in deals across the whole Irish logistics sector. Picture: Getty

Comment: Logistics assets can be a hidden source of fast and flexible capital

Commercial Mel Sutcliffe
Delgany Hall, a 204 square metre commercial/office investment on Church Road in Delgany village, is on the market for €395,000

Delgany office space comes to the market for €395,000

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1