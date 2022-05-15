CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country

Cairn Homes plans €79m BTR scheme along Stillorgan N11

Cairn Homes has submitted a Strategic Housing Application to build a €79 million mixed-use residential scheme on the former Blakes and Esmond Motors site in Stillorgan in south Dublin. Designed by architect firm O’Mahony Pike, the scheme will consist of 377 build-to-rent (BTR ) apartments together with a 933 square metre community sports hall, five restaurant/cafés units spanning 841 square metres, a 215...