Commercial

CIF appoints new chairman to Cork branch

Michael O’Sullivan Greene, an industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, is a director of Olos New Homes

Business Post
4th April, 2021
Michael O’Sullivan Greene, the new chairman of the Construction Industry Federation‘s Cork branch

Michael O’Sullivan Greene has been appointed chairman of the Construction Industry Federation‘s Cork branch.

O‘Sullivan is a director of O’Leary & O’Sullivan Developments, (Olos New Homes) and has been involved in the construction sector since 1980.

He brings a wealth of experience to representing the interests of the Cork construction sector. O‘Sullivan is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and his family has...

