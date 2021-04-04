CIF appoints new chairman to Cork branch
Michael O’Sullivan Greene, an industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, is a director of Olos New Homes
Michael O’Sullivan Greene has been appointed chairman of the Construction Industry Federation‘s Cork branch.
O‘Sullivan is a director of O’Leary & O’Sullivan Developments, (Olos New Homes) and has been involved in the construction sector since 1980.
He brings a wealth of experience to representing the interests of the Cork construction sector. O‘Sullivan is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and his family has...
