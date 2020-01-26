Sunday January 26, 2020
‘Change consultants’ paid €144k to manage department’s office move

OPW hires relocation firm to help the Department of Communications relocate from one part of south Dublin to another

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
26th January, 2020
Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street, Dublin 2, for which the OPW previously paid €15.8m in rent as it lay empty for 17 months before the Department of Health completed its move

Staff relocation experts have been drafted in to help a government department change headquarters from one part of south Dublin to another at a cost of €144,000.

The use of “change management consultants” follows the controversy surrounding the Department of Health’s recent move to a new home.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment is currently based on Adelaide Road, Dublin 2, but plans to consolidate its Dublin-based offices in...

