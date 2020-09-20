Central Belfast hotel and offices on market for €18m

CBRE’s hotels division has been instructed to offer the Radisson Blu Hotel Belfast and adjoining Lighthouse office building for sale by private treaty and is seeking offers in the region of €18 million for the entire.
Purpose-built and first opened in September 2004, the four-star Radisson Blu Hotel Belfast is a well-established, 120-bedroom hotel business, which occupies a prominent trading location in the historic Gasworks area of the city overlooking the River Lagan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team