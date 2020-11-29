Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Central Bank says €6.5bn in Irish commercial property funds at risk due to Covid-19

Forty-three Irish real estate funds could be at risk of breaching banking covenants if value of properties continues to be hit

Ian Guider - avatar

Ian Guider

 @ianguider
29th November, 2020
Central Bank says €6.5bn in Irish commercial property funds at risk due to Covid-19
The Central Bank has warned that in a worst-case scenario, 43 Irish real estate funds (IREFs) are at risk of breaching their banking covenants if the value of their properties continues to be hit.

Some €6.5 billion invested in dozens of Irish commercial property funds is at risk because of the impact of Covid-19 on values and rents, according to the Central Bank.

The bank has warned that in a worst-case scenario, 43 Irish real estate funds (IREFs), with assets of more than €6.5 billion, are at risk of breaching their banking covenants if the value of their properties continues to be hit.

The regulator has been increasingly concerned about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Frankie McSwiney and Brian Moran plan to create a network of offices on the fringes of the M50 motorway,

Flexi-office provider to target commuter belt

Commercial Killian Woods 2 days ago
3.2 acres of a residential site in Hayestown, Co Dublin with FPP

Trio of Dublin residential lots have pride of place at BidX1 auction

Commercial Donal Buckley 2 days ago
Demand for investment opportunities in the industrial and logistics sector is at unprecedented levels

Industrial and logistics sector immune to Covid-19 shocks for now

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 days ago
From left, Michael O’Connor, Conor Whelan, Paul McElearney and Eunan O Carroll at the announcement of a new partnership between QRE and O’Connor Murphy. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

QRE and O’Connor Murphy team up in strategic partnership

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1