Centra earmarked as anchor tenant for Portmarnock centre
The St Marnock’s Bay scheme will contain 1,200 homes and a new park, with the current phase due to hit the market in Q3
Irish retailer Centra is to become the anchor tenant for the new retail centre in St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock in north Dublin. The Quintain Ireland residential scheme will eventually contain 1,200 homes and a new public park.
The addition of Centra, in a 300 square metre unit fronting onto Station Road, will add a high profile retail amenity to the scheme.
There are plans for other retailers to join Centra, with two other units...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BidX1 bumper sale spotlights potential in the capital
Several lots up for auction on February 17 offer development opportunities in the greater Dublin area
Fully let Sandyford office on market for €1.1 million
The open-plan office, which is in the Apex Business Centre building at the heart of the Sandyford Business District, is let to Allied Pension Trustees Ltd at a rent of €136,908 per annum
Revamped Independent House on offer for €34m
Fabric upgrade and lease regear with long-term tenant Mediahuis in Dublin 1 property presents a transformed investment opportunity
Pub sales set to rebound after end of restrictions
The Dublin hospitality market had €70 million worth of deals last year, and estate agents expect the healthy trend to continue