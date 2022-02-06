Subscribe Today
Centra earmarked as anchor tenant for Portmarnock centre

The St Marnock’s Bay scheme will contain 1,200 homes and a new park, with the current phase due to hit the market in Q3

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
The addition of Centra, in a 300 square metre unit fronting onto Station Road, will add a high profile retail amenity to the St Marnock’s Bay scheme in Portmarnock

Irish retailer Centra is to become the anchor tenant for the new retail centre in St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock in north Dublin. The Quintain Ireland residential scheme will eventually contain 1,200 homes and a new public park.

The addition of Centra, in a 300 square metre unit fronting onto Station Road, will add a high profile retail amenity to the scheme.

There are plans for other retailers to join Centra, with two other units...

