Centra earmarked as anchor tenant for Portmarnock centre

Irish retailer Centra is to become the anchor tenant for the new retail centre in St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock in north Dublin. The Quintain Ireland residential scheme will eventually contain 1,200 homes and a new public park.

The addition of Centra, in a 300 square metre unit fronting onto Station Road, will add a high profile retail amenity to the scheme.

There are plans for other retailers to join Centra, with two other units...