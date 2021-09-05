Celbridge pub on market for €1.7m

Joint agents Bagnall Doyle MacMahon and O’Neill & Co have been instructed to offer Henry Grattan’s Pub on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge, Co Kildare for sale by private treaty seeking offers in excess of €1.7 million.

The pub enjoys extensive road frontage onto the busy Celbridge to Maynooth Road (R405) and is situated close to a host of densely populated housing estates on the northern fringe of Celbridge.

The single-storey...