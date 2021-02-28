CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru
Christian Judd has joined from US management firm Federated Hermes International
CBRE Ireland has appointed Christian Judd as a director in its Capital Advisors team. He has joined CBRE from US investment management firm, Federated Hermes International, where as an associate director for corporate finance in the private markets division, he was responsible for corporate property finance transactions. Prior to that he was in the real estate corporate finance team at EY, working on complex real estate transactions across a variety of sectors.
At CBRE, Judd...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board
Lionel Alexander has nearly a decade of executive experience with the IDA and third-level facilities, after over 30 years with HP in Ireland and Singapore
Transaction volumes remain steady for licensed premises
The pub sector has remained resilient in the last year with deals worth €30 million taking place in Dublin alone
Dublin faces increased competition as a leading hub for data centres
Ireland’s leadership position in Europe as data centre location is due to its highly competitive pricing and scale of the companies operating here, says report
Pembroke property offers plenty of potential for €1.35m
Colliers Ireland is selling the Dublin 4 Victorian mixed-use building with vacant possession