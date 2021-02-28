Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru

Christian Judd has joined from US management firm Federated Hermes International

Business Post
28th February, 2021
CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru
Christian Judd has joined CBRE as a director in its Capital Advisors team

CBRE Ireland has appointed Christian Judd as a director in its Capital Advisors team. He has joined CBRE from US investment management firm, Federated Hermes International, where as an associate director for corporate finance in the private markets division, he was responsible for corporate property finance transactions. Prior to that he was in the real estate corporate finance team at EY, working on complex real estate transactions across a variety of sectors.

At CBRE, Judd...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Lionel Alexander has been appointed to the board of directors at Fine Grain Property, an Irish-owned international commercial real estate investor and operator

Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board

Commercial Business Post 2 hours ago
The Old Storehouse in Temple Bar in Dublin was sold for €16 million

Transaction volumes remain steady for licensed premises

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Dublin was ranked number one for data centres in terms of the safety of its location due to the minimal risk from earthquakes, tornadoes or flooding

Dublin faces increased competition as a leading hub for data centres

Commercial Donal Buckley 2 hours ago
No 12 Pembroke Road in Dublin 4 is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession and is guiding €1.35 million

Pembroke property offers plenty of potential for €1.35m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1