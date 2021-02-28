CBRE Ireland appoints corporate finance guru

CBRE Ireland has appointed Christian Judd as a director in its Capital Advisors team. He has joined CBRE from US investment management firm, Federated Hermes International, where as an associate director for corporate finance in the private markets division, he was responsible for corporate property finance transactions. Prior to that he was in the real estate corporate finance team at EY, working on complex real estate transactions across a variety of sectors.

