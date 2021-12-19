Castlemartyr Resort snaps up Hunted Hog pub
The acquisition ensures the future viability of the popular hostelry on Main Street in Castlemartyr village
Castlemartyr Resort in Cork has completed the purchase of the Hunted Hog pub on Main Street in Castlemartyr village. The acquisition ensures the future viability of the hostelry, which is particularly important during the current trading circumstances.
The five-star hotel and golf resort was bought during the summer for close to its €20 million guide price by Singapore-based Dr Stanley Quek, who graduated from Trinity College in 1972 with a degree in medicine, and Peng...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Jason Miller: an appreciation
The well-respected head of Miller Commercial sadly passed away last week following a long illness
Investment deals to top €4.5bn in surprisingly strong year
Residential increased its muscle in 2021, yields in most prime property sectors remained stable and German investors dominated
Year in review: Ireland’s commercial real estate market continues to develop
Ireland is the only European country to have shown growth in 2020, and with further growth predicted over the next two years, the real estate sector is optimistic for the future
Construction Information Services Round-up
The Construction Information Services’ survey of upcoming residential and commercial developments across the country