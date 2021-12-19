Subscribe Today
Castlemartyr Resort snaps up Hunted Hog pub

The acquisition ensures the future viability of the popular hostelry on Main Street in Castlemartyr village

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
19th December, 2021
The Hunted Hog pub on Main Street in Castlemartyr village: the pub was bought during the summer for close to its €20 million guide price by Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, owners of Castlemartyr Resort

Castlemartyr Resort in Cork has completed the purchase of the Hunted Hog pub on Main Street in Castlemartyr village. The acquisition ensures the future viability of the hostelry, which is particularly important during the current trading circumstances.

The five-star hotel and golf resort was bought during the summer for close to its €20 million guide price by Singapore-based Dr Stanley Quek, who graduated from Trinity College in 1972 with a degree in medicine, and Peng...

