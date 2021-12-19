Castlemartyr Resort snaps up Hunted Hog pub

Castlemartyr Resort in Cork has completed the purchase of the Hunted Hog pub on Main Street in Castlemartyr village. The acquisition ensures the future viability of the hostelry, which is particularly important during the current trading circumstances.

The five-star hotel and golf resort was bought during the summer for close to its €20 million guide price by Singapore-based Dr Stanley Quek, who graduated from Trinity College in 1972 with a degree in medicine, and Peng...