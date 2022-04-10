Carlow site zoned for residential guiding €2m

Developers in the Carlow area take note: joint agents Coonan Property and Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott have brought a 14-acre plot piece of land to the market. Situated some 2km south of Carlow town centre, it offers a residential development opportunity and is guiding €2 million.

About ten acres of the site have been zoned with a Residential Objective and are ready for a planning application to be submitted. The other four acres are zoned Open...