Carlow site zoned for residential guiding €2m

The 14-acre plot of land, most of which has been zoned for housing, has prime road frontage along the Leighlin Road, 2km south of Carlow town centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th April, 2022
The land bank at Crossneen on the Carlow/Laois border, about an hour from Dublin. Picture: Barrow Coakley

Developers in the Carlow area take note: joint agents Coonan Property and Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott have brought a 14-acre plot piece of land to the market. Situated some 2km south of Carlow town centre, it offers a residential development opportunity and is guiding €2 million.

About ten acres of the site have been zoned with a Residential Objective and are ready for a planning application to be submitted. The other four acres are zoned Open...

