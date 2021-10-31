Capel Street mixed-use opportunity for €6.5m

A unique investment opportunity has just hit the market from joint agents JLL Ireland and Dillon Marshall which have been instructed to sell by private treaty nos 37-38 Capel Street in Dublin 1. The property has a guide price of €6.5 million.

The property provides an opportunity for investors to secure a multi-let, mixed-use residential and retail investment in the heart of Dublin city centre.

Capel Street is a vibrant area of Dublin city near O’Connell...