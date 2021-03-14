Subscribe Today
Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction

A family bungalow near the scenic Ring of Kerry spot and a waterfront property in the Cork village will go on sale on March 25

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th March, 2021
No 3 Captain‘s Terrace in the Scilly area of Kinsale in Co Cork has an advised minimum value of €400,000

A generous family bungalow set a few hundred metres from one of the most spectacular sections of the famous Ring of Kerry, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction later this month.

The 213 square metre five-bedroom, detached dormer bungalow is set on around one acre (0.40 Ha) at Gortnakilly, on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Caherdaniel in Co Kerry and comes with an advised minimum value...

