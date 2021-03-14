Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction

A generous family bungalow set a few hundred metres from one of the most spectacular sections of the famous Ring of Kerry, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction later this month.

The 213 square metre five-bedroom, detached dormer bungalow is set on around one acre (0.40 Ha) at Gortnakilly, on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Caherdaniel in Co Kerry and comes with an advised minimum value...