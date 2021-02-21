Building the nation: Construction projects round-up

Ronan plans 1,005-unit Dublin docklands scheme

Ronan Group Real Estate has submitted a Strategic Housing Development application for a development in the Dublin docklands, comprising 1,005 residential units arranged in three blocks ranging in height from eight to 45 storeys over a triple-level basement with ancillary residential amenities and support facilities.

The proposed scheme will include a childcare facility, a restaurant, an indoor farmers’ market/foodhall, and three café units all located at ground floor level....