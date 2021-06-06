Subscribe Today
Boltholes galore on offer at IAM Sold’s latest auction

The company is limbering up for its national holiday home auction on July 15

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th June, 2021
Boltholes galore on offer at IAM Sold's latest auction
Holiday homes at the Lough Erne Resort Golf Village are up for sale at the IAM Sold auction

If you’re wishing you had somewhere to steal away to this bank holiday weekend, IAM Sold Property Auctions, which runs the Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Northern Ireland Property Auctions, will be holding its national holiday home auction on July 15.

The specialised event will offer holidays homes from around the country and will be held online via the company’s dedicated holiday home website, holidayhomepropertyauction.ie.

The...

