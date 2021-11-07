BoI’s Cork city southern base on market guiding at €13.5 million

Bank of Ireland’s Munster headquarters at 32 South Mall in Cork city centre has been brought to the market by joint selling agents Colliers and Cohalan Downing guiding €13.5 million.

No 32 has been the bank’s southern base since the 1970s and is one of two Bank of Ireland branches remaining in the city centre, the second branch located nearby at 70 Patrick’s Street.

Situated in the heart of Cork’s Central Business...