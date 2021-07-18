Block in Dublin’s Eastpoint Business Park on sale for €15.25m

Knight Frank is handling the sale of Block P2, a modern office investment with value-add potential, at Eastpoint Business Park close to Dublin’s thriving north and south docklands districts.

The quoting price of €15.25 million reflects a healthy return of 7.35 per cent.

The sale of Block P2 offers investors an opportunity to acquire an attractive, high-yielding, modern office building in Dublin 3 with considerable scope to add value.