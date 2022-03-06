Subscribe Today
Commercial

Blessington shopping centre units for €145,000

The first-floor properties could be used for as retail or office space in a growing town between Dublin and Wicklow Mountains

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th March, 2022

Two first-floor units in New Town Square in Blessington: on the market for €145,000 each

Coonan Property is offering investors the chance to secure two units which have become available in New Town Square, Blessington on the Wicklow/Kildare border.

New Town Square is ideally located in the heart of the town, parallel to the main street. It is anchored by a large Dunnes Stores and has ample on site car parking with more than 400 spaces. The shopping centre also houses a popular café and the Blessington Library.

The...

