Blarney Business Park provides boost to local economy

Development continues apace at the JCD Group-owned Blarney Business Park, which is providing a significant economic boost for the northside of Cork city.
Positioned on the N20 Cork to Limerick Road, Blarney Business Park is located at the most northerly point of the now enlarged city area. JCD acquired the business park in 2018.
Recently, Utah-based essential oil-maker, dōTerra, announced that it is to open its first manufacturing operation outside of the US at Blarney Business...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team