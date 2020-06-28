Sunday June 28, 2020
Blarney Business Park provides boost to local economy

The JCD Group-owned site has already attracted two high-end manufacturing operations to Cork city in past 18 months

28th June, 2020
Development continues at Blarney Business Park in Cork, where owner JCD Group is making way for a new tenant, Utah-based essential oil manufacturer dōTerra.

Development continues apace at the JCD Group-owned Blarney Business Park, which is providing a significant economic boost for the northside of Cork city.

Positioned on the N20 Cork to Limerick Road, Blarney Business Park is located at the most northerly point of the now enlarged city area. JCD acquired the business park in 2018.

Recently, Utah-based essential oil-maker, dōTerra, announced that it is to open its first manufacturing operation outside of the US at Blarney Business...

