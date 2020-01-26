Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Blanchardstown office building with potential for €995k

The property has a ground and first-floor office building and 25 allocated car parking spaces

26th January, 2020
10 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15: guiding at €995,000

Investors and developers in the market for a vacant possession freehold office building in the Dublin suburbs with strong redevelopment potential should be interested in 10 Main Street in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15. The property is on the books of REA Grimes with a guide price of €995,000 and comprises a 0.187 hectare (about 0.46 of an acre) site with a ground and first-floor office building and 25 allocated car parking spaces.

The site is allocated as “TC” use (Town...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Construction Information Services round-up

A weekly look at the big building schemes going up around the country

Post Reporter | 59 minutes ago

D8 retail unit with overhead apartments on sale for €1.3m

The property in one of Dublin’s fastest growing areas has an estimated potential rental income of €105,000 a year

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 59 minutes ago

There is plenty of room for the new hotels set to open in 2020

Despite headwinds in terms of a higher Vat rate and Brexit uncertainty, the Irish hotel real estate market performed solidly in 2019, and more hotel supply is expected to open in 2020

Dan O'Connor | 59 minutes ago