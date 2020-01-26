Blanchardstown office building with potential for €995k

Investors and developers in the market for a vacant possession freehold office building in the Dublin suburbs with strong redevelopment potential should be interested in 10 Main Street in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15. The property is on the books of REA Grimes with a guide price of €995,000 and comprises a 0.187 hectare (about 0.46 of an acre) site with a ground and first-floor office building and 25 allocated car parking spaces.

The site is allocated as “TC” use (Town...