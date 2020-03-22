Blacksmith forge with prime city location offers development opportunity

Dublin-based property consultant Quinn Agnew has brought a unique opportunity to the market to acquire one of Dublin city centre’s last remaining blacksmith forges.
Boyne’s Forge is located in the Grand Canal Dock area, occupying a prime corner position at the junction of Macken Street and Pearse Street.
The owners are renowned farriers who used to create horseshoes for the horses responsible for delivering goods through the city, and they continue...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team