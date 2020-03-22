Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Blacksmith forge with prime city location offers development opportunity

The historic Boyne’s Forge in Dublin’s Silicon Docks area is on the market for €350,000

22nd March, 2020
The Boyne‘s Forge building, one of the last remaining blacksmith forges in Dublin, is for sale

Dublin-based property consultant Quinn Agnew has brought a unique opportunity to the market to acquire one of Dublin city centre’s last remaining blacksmith forges.

Boyne’s Forge is located in the Grand Canal Dock area, occupying a prime corner position at the junction of Macken Street and Pearse Street.

The owners are renowned farriers who used to create horseshoes for the horses responsible for delivering goods through the city, and they continue...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

€3.6m for industrial facility and large yard in Donabate

The property is situated on a large secure yard of about 3.78 acres

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Hines reveals masterplan for Player Wills site on SCR

Renovation of the site will create space for 1,347 apartments and 15 low-rise townhouses

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Station Building Two is launched with charity event

The Dublin office agency community raised €2,400 for the Peter McVerry Trust at the event

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago