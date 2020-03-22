Birmingham joins Savills

Former Nama executive, Mary Birmingham, has joined Savills’ development and consultancy division. The former head of asset management at the state agency led major property transactions during her eight years at Nama, including Project Wave, now known as Dublin Landings, where developer Ballymore has built almost 93,000 square metres of offices, apartments and shops in Dublin Docklands. She also played a leading role in the nearby Boland’s Quay on Grand Canal Dock, which Google acquired...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team