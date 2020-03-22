Birmingham joins Savills

Former Nama executive, Mary Birmingham, has joined Savills’ development and consultancy division. The former head of asset management at the state agency led major property transactions during her eight years at Nama, including Project Wave, now known as Dublin Landings, where developer Ballymore has built almost 93,000 square metres of offices, apartments and shops in Dublin Docklands. She also played a leading role in the nearby Boland’s Quay on Grand Canal Dock, which Google acquired...