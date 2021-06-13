BidX1 to offer 250 lots with reserves of €40m in next auction
Top lot in June 25 sale is a group of eight apartments in Dublin’s Liberties with €1.85m price tag
A number of residential investment portfolios are featured in the next BidX1 auction on June 25 next which will offer 250 lots with combined reserves of around €40 million.
The most valuable lot is a tranche of eight apartments in Dublin’s Liberties which come with a €1.85 million price tag.
Located at Apartments 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, 23, 28 and 29, Liberty View, Longs Place, Dublin 8, five of them are let at rents...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Construction Information Services round-up
Your guide to the most significant building developments taking place around the country
Apartments let to two approved housing bodies for sale in Kerry
Colliers guiding €10.75m for sale of combined lot in Tralee Town Centre, which equates to net initial yield of 4.66%
Mixed-use property in heart of D4 sells for €1.375m
Three-storey, mid-terrace Victorian at 12 Pembroke Road sold by Colliers
Residential development opportunity in Monkstown for €500,000-plus
No 20 Lanesville in the Co Dublin village comprises a single-storey cottage with a two-storey return and could be replaced with two new homes