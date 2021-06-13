BidX1 to offer 250 lots with reserves of €40m in next auction

A number of residential investment portfolios are featured in the next BidX1 auction on June 25 next which will offer 250 lots with combined reserves of around €40 million.

The most valuable lot is a tranche of eight apartments in Dublin’s Liberties which come with a €1.85 million price tag.

Located at Apartments 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, 23, 28 and 29, Liberty View, Longs Place, Dublin 8, five of them are let at rents...