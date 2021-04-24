BidX1 to auction 300 properties guiding at combined €45m in next four weeks
Lots on online block to include properties at Westland Business Park in Dublin 12, a residential development near Galway city and 66 St Patrick Street in Cork city
Three online auctions will be hosted by BidX1 during the next four weeks with 300 properties and combined guide prices totalling €45 million.
Some of the more valuable of these will be auctioned on May 14, with 160 of the lots in the catalogue.
Among them is an investment at Unit C, Westland Business Park, Willow Road, Dublin 12, which has a €950,000 guide price. The property comprises predominantly office accommodation together with retail warehouse accommodation and comes...
