BidX1 to auction 300 properties guiding at combined €45m in next four weeks

Three online auctions will be hosted by BidX1 during the next four weeks with 300 properties and combined guide prices totalling €45 million.

Some of the more valuable of these will be auctioned on May 14, with 160 of the lots in the catalogue.

Among them is an investment at Unit C, Westland Business Park, Willow Road, Dublin 12, which has a €950,000 guide price. The property comprises predominantly office accommodation together with retail warehouse accommodation and comes...