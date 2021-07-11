BidX1 targets €25m goal from upcoming sale of 130 properties
The auctioneer’s June sale raised €40m, even though some discounted lots were held over to this month after failing to sell
After generating about €40 million from the sale of 175 properties in its June auction, BidX1 aims to generate a further €25 million from the sale of 130 properties at its auction on July 25.
Some properties in this month’s auction failed to sell last month and have had their guide prices reduced. The most notable of these is the former Golf Hotel, Main Street, Ballybunion, Co Kerry, which has had its price reduced by €200,000 to €650,000....
