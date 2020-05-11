Monday May 11, 2020
BidX1 survey shows 70% of investors would buy property now

Online property firm adds 56 per cent of respondents would be willing to purchase without physically viewing investment

11th May, 2020
Bloom Lane in Dublin‘s ‘Italian Quarter’ where four retail units were part of a recent round of sales by BidX1: property sales have remained steady throughout the lockdown

In a survey of its Irish buyer base, online property expert BidX1 found that more than 70 per cent of investors would still buy in the current market, and 56 per cent would be willing to purchase a property without physically viewing it.

The Irish firm, which operates in five markets, has continued to see steady sales taking place despite the national lockdown, due to its innovative approach to property sales – almost €7 million-worth of Irish...

