BidX1 shortlisted for European award

BidX1, the Dublin-based firm that specialises in online property sales, has been shortlisted for a European PropTech Award. It is the only Irish company to be included among this year’s nominations.

The awards, run by the European PropTech Association with backing from the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament, were established in 2018 to champion innovation in the property industry.

More than 70 judges from across Europe took part in the...