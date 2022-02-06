Subscribe Today
BidX1 bumper sale spotlights potential in the capital

Several lots up for auction on February 17 offer development opportunities in the greater Dublin area

Donal Buckley
6th February, 2022
BidX1 bumper sale spotlights potential in the capital
A redevelopment property at No 3 Fownes Street in Temple Bar, Dublin 2: guiding at €900,000

A number of development prospects in the greater Dublin area will feature in BixdX1’s first bumper auction of the year on Thursday, February 17.

Among them is an unusual redevelopment property in Temple Bar close to Central Plaza which itself is set to become Dublin’s newest hospitality and co-working venue in the coming weeks.

The auction lot is located at 3 Fownes Street and part of it is on the top floor...

