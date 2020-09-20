BidX1 adds two members to Irish management team

Digital property investment platform BidX1 has announced the expansion of its Irish management team in advance of further growth in the market.
Johnny O’Connor has joined the firm as head of commercial property while Steven Blanc has been appointed as head of residential and business development.
O’Connor and Blanc will join Jonathan Fenn, who leads BidX1’s Irish team, as the online property specialist continues to expand its market share.
