Sunday September 20, 2020
BidX1 adds two members to Irish management team

Johnny O’Connor becomes head of commercial property while Steven Blanc is named head of residential and business development

20th September, 2020
Johnny O’Connor, left, joins BidX1 as head of commercial property, and Steven Blanc is the new head of residential and business development

Digital property investment platform BidX1 has announced the expansion of its Irish management team in advance of further growth in the market.

Johnny O’Connor has joined the firm as head of commercial property while Steven Blanc has been appointed as head of residential and business development.

O’Connor and Blanc will join Jonathan Fenn, who leads BidX1’s Irish team, as the online property specialist continues to expand its market share.

