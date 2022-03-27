Subscribe Today
Commercial

BidX sets Italian Quarter units at 41% discount

Auction also includes Wexford warehouse and residential properties, on which the guide price has also dropped significantly

Donal Buckley
27th March, 2022
Four commercial units surrounding the mural of Dublin’s Last Supper, in the Italian Quarter, are up for auction on March 31

Four commercial units in Dublin city centre are among the lots whose guide prices have been reduced for a BidX1 auction this Thursday, March 31.

The four are part of Quartiere Bloom on Lower Ormond Quay in Dublin 1, and surround a wall decorated with a painting showing Dublin’s Last Supper, a modern Irish version of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.

According to Publicart.ie, this mural was the work of artist John Byrne...

