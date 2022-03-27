BidX sets Italian Quarter units at 41% discount

Four commercial units in Dublin city centre are among the lots whose guide prices have been reduced for a BidX1 auction this Thursday, March 31.

The four are part of Quartiere Bloom on Lower Ormond Quay in Dublin 1, and surround a wall decorated with a painting showing Dublin’s Last Supper, a modern Irish version of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.

According to Publicart.ie, this mural was the work of artist John Byrne...