BidX sets Italian Quarter units at 41% discount
Auction also includes Wexford warehouse and residential properties, on which the guide price has also dropped significantly
Four commercial units in Dublin city centre are among the lots whose guide prices have been reduced for a BidX1 auction this Thursday, March 31.
The four are part of Quartiere Bloom on Lower Ormond Quay in Dublin 1, and surround a wall decorated with a painting showing Dublin’s Last Supper, a modern Irish version of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting.
According to Publicart.ie, this mural was the work of artist John Byrne...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Savills adds veteran to industry and logistics team
Jarlath Lynn spent 18 years at CBRE in same sector, where he was also a director
Buyer demand points to a busy year ahead for Galway market
Auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce, whose next auction takes place on April 8, reports an active first quarter to the year with investors expressing interest in all asset types
Industrial units with state tenants in situ for €11m
Three units in Airways Industrial Estate, Dublin 17, have 62 per cent of income from government agencies, plus reversionary potentials
Citigroup waterfront HQ on market for €120m
The six-storey over basement office building is over 21,000 square metres, has 125 metres of river frontage and 139 parking spaces