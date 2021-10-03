Bartragh Island in Co Mayo sells for more than €1.1 million

Colliers Ireland last week confirmed that it had sold Bartragh Island, a large private island off the north coast of Co Mayo, during the second Covid-19-related lockdown which ran from October 21 to early December last year.

While the agent would not confirm either the buyer’s identity or the sale price, it said it achieved in excess of the €1.1 million guide price.

The 440-acre island was brought to market in late 2019/early...