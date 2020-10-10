Sunday October 11, 2020
Bargains to be had as prices come down

Numerous guide prices have been reduced in BidX1’s upcoming sale on October 29

10th October, 2020
5
27-29 and 31-33 Carysfort Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin: priced at €1.22 million

Double-digit yields and guide price reductions are in evidence for some of the 16 lots which BidX1 will auction on October 29.

Among those which have seen price reductions are 44-45 South William Street in Dublin 2, a mixed-use terraced property. Last May, it had been guided at €2.6 million, but now its guide price has been cut to €2.1 million. Consequently, its net initial yield has increased from 4.82 per cent to 5.95 per cent at...

