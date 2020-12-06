BAM to captain Shipping Office project at Silicon Docks

Weeks after appointing BAM Ireland as its main contractor at Green Acre Grange, a scheme of 253 apartments in Dublin 14, Marlet has once more teamed up with the construction company, announcing it as the main contractor for the Shipping Office, a significant commercial development in the heart of the Silicon Docks in Dublin.

Last month, the scheme, situated at the corner of John Rogerson’s Quay and Lime Street, on the southern banks of the Liffey in...