BAM to captain Shipping Office project at Silicon Docks
High-spec design for landmark building will include health and safety features, repurposing of historic structures and the creation of sustainable green spaces
Weeks after appointing BAM Ireland as its main contractor at Green Acre Grange, a scheme of 253 apartments in Dublin 14, Marlet has once more teamed up with the construction company, announcing it as the main contractor for the Shipping Office, a significant commercial development in the heart of the Silicon Docks in Dublin.
Last month, the scheme, situated at the corner of John Rogerson’s Quay and Lime Street, on the southern banks of the Liffey in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Rabobank leases three floors for Dublin office
The Dutch bank has leased the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay
Work starts on 101 apartments at Dalkey’s Castle Park site
The four-storey, crescent-shaped apartment complex on the woodland site will have two-bed, one-bed and studio apartments all with balcony or terrace
Construction information services round-up
A guide to the most significant building projects taking place around the country
If you build warehouse space, they will come
The continued rise of e-commerce coupled with strong investor demand is fuelling confidence in industrial and logistics development