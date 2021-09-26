Baggot Street pub changes hands for €2.3m

Property specialists Bagnall Doyle MacMahon last week confirmed that the landmark Wellington pub on Baggot Street Bridge in Dublin 4 has been sold in an off-market transaction for a price in the region of €2.3 million.

Pivotally located overlooking the Grand Canal at the intersection of Baggot Street Upper and Mespil Road/Haddington Road, the Wellington occupies a prime corner trading position in the heart of this busy office and residential area.

The property has been...