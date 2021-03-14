Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m

The property was sold with vacant possession and has plenty of asset management opportunities

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
14th March, 2021
Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m
33 Bachelors Walk in Dublin 1: sold for €1.2 million

Colliers International Ireland has sold 33 Bachelors Walk in Dublin 1 for €1.2 million. The five-storey-over basement building is just 20 metres from the city centre‘s main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street.

The mid-terrace period building extends to 288 square metres, including a retail space on the ground floor, storage at basement level and a number of office suites across the first, second, third and fourth floors.

The property, which was sold with vacant possession, lends itself...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Marlet’s 307-apartment development at Green Acres Grange will rise to eight storeys overlooking Airfield Farm

Dundrum looks to future with host of multi-storey apartment developments in pipeline

Commercial Donal Buckley 4 hours ago
No 3 Captain‘s Terrace in the Scilly area of Kinsale in Co Cork has an advised minimum value of €400,000

Caherdaniel and Kinsale feature in Youbid’s latest online auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
A new development site that includes the former Itsa... bagel outlet on Fitzwilliam Lane next to the Merrion Hotel and Government Buildings in Dublin city centre is for sale

City-centre development site has permission for two mews houses

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago
A greenfield site with commercial planning permission beside the Holyrood Hotel on Bundoran’s Main Street in Co Donegal has a pre-auction guide of €275,000

Development site with planning permission for sale in Bundoran

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1