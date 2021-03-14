Bachelors Walk five-storey building changes hands for €1.2m

Colliers International Ireland has sold 33 Bachelors Walk in Dublin 1 for €1.2 million. The five-storey-over basement building is just 20 metres from the city centre‘s main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street.

The mid-terrace period building extends to 288 square metres, including a retail space on the ground floor, storage at basement level and a number of office suites across the first, second, third and fourth floors.

The property, which was sold with vacant possession, lends itself...