Awards to celebrate work of Sandyford Business District luminaries

The Sandyford Business District (SBD) Board has announced the launch of the Business Impact Awards 2021 to celebrate companies and individuals who excelled as the business district continues to navigate its way through the Covid-19 crisis.

Businesses and business people can enter themselves (or a colleague depending on the award) in one or several of the eight categories from tomorrow, July 5. Entries close on Friday, August 6, and a shortlist will be announced on Monday,...