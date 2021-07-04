Awards to celebrate work of Sandyford Business District luminaries
The Business Impact Awards 2021 are a recognition of the Trojan efforts of companies and individuals who negotiated the ordeal of the coronavirus crisis
The Sandyford Business District (SBD) Board has announced the launch of the Business Impact Awards 2021 to celebrate companies and individuals who excelled as the business district continues to navigate its way through the Covid-19 crisis.
Businesses and business people can enter themselves (or a colleague depending on the award) in one or several of the eight categories from tomorrow, July 5. Entries close on Friday, August 6, and a shortlist will be announced on Monday,...
