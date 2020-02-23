Sunday February 23, 2020
Aviva property fund grows by €65m despite €45m setback

Overall increase over three years is attributed to rise in value of portfolio and focus on assets with long leases

23rd February, 2020
Following an upgrade, 26-27 Grafton Street, has been fully let to & Other Stories

The value of Aviva’s Irish Property Fund has grown by €65 million over the three years to January 20 despite the revaluation of properties on a disposal basis following requests from some customers for redemption of their investments.

The change in valuation policy saw a reduction of €45 million in the fund value from €415.08 million at end December 2019 to €370 million at the end of January 2020.

The fund attributed the earlier increase over...

