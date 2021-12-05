Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza

A number of agents have lined up properties which they aim to sell before the year end and have opted for online auction platforms to speed up the process.

The largest of these catalogues is BidX1’s with 110 properties at a combined value of approximately €27 million which will be auctioned on December 10.

Other agents are using online platforms such as IAm Sold and Offr while O’Donnellan & Joyce is holding its own auction,...