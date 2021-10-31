Subscribe Today
Athlone unit on seven acres for €1.2m

The former An Post distribution unit and adjacent greenfield site are two lots which may interest local pharma giants

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
31st October, 2021
Athlone unit on seven acres for €1.2m
The former An Post mail distribution unit at Coosan in Athlone, Co Westmeath, which is on the market guiding €1.2 million

Commercial agent TWM has brought the former An Post mail distribution unit to market at Coosan in Athlone, Co Westmeath for which it is guiding €1.2 million.

The property is accessed via the New Two Mile Road which runs along its northern boundary and is located 2km north of the town of Athlone. The midlands town, which straddles the river Shannon, is home to major pharmaceutical companies including Alkermes Pharma, Medtronic, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and KCI...

