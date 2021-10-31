Athlone unit on seven acres for €1.2m

Commercial agent TWM has brought the former An Post mail distribution unit to market at Coosan in Athlone, Co Westmeath for which it is guiding €1.2 million.

The property is accessed via the New Two Mile Road which runs along its northern boundary and is located 2km north of the town of Athlone. The midlands town, which straddles the river Shannon, is home to major pharmaceutical companies including Alkermes Pharma, Medtronic, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and KCI...