Athlone IT alumnus plans student campus for Technological University of Shannon
Mark Cunningham has lodged plans for a 283-bedroom campus with An Bord Pleanála
A major multimillion-euro student campus to service Ireland's newest university, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest Athlone Campus, was submitted to An Bord Pleanála last week.
Avenir Homes Limited has lodged plans for the student complex, which is part of a large-scale development that was formally tabled with the independent planning appeals.
The venture, which is proposed by Longford developer and former Athlone IT graduate Mark Cunningham, comprises 283 student beds...
