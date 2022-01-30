Athlone IT alumnus plans student campus for Technological University of Shannon

A major multimillion-euro student campus to service Ireland's newest university, the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest Athlone Campus, was submitted to An Bord Pleanála last week.

Avenir Homes Limited has lodged plans for the student complex, which is part of a large-scale development that was formally tabled with the independent planning appeals.

The venture, which is proposed by Longford developer and former Athlone IT graduate Mark Cunningham, comprises 283 student beds...