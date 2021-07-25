Ask the recruitment doctor: I’m a commercial valuation surveyor looking for a new challenge
Property recruitment specialist Avril Clare offers one reader her top tips on how to prepare for a competency-based interview
QUESTION
I am a commercial valuation surveyor who has been working in the same company for over ten years. I am now ready for a new challenge and am starting the process of applying for new roles. I am, however, nervous about how to prepare for interview, as it has been so long since I have had to attend one. I know that things have changed over the years and that many companies...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ranelagh property with shopfront for €800,000
Terraced building in fashionable D6 has additional residential accommodation
Tallaght is in the middle of a lively period for development
One practice alone is involved in six projects encompassing leisure, retail and 3,000 residential units
Kilcock site on market for €4m
Formerly owned by Chesford Developments Ltd, the greenfield land in Co Kildare has planning permission for 66 dwellings
Mixed-use property in Malahide for €9.4m
Abington Wood comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars and large creche and Montessori, as well as scope to extend