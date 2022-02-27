Ashford mixed-use investment for €1.95m

Lisney has been instructed by receiver Declan Taite of Kroll Advisory, to begin marketing a mixed-use investment and development opportunity for sale in north Wicklow with a guide in excess of €1.95 million.

This commercial investment and residential development opportunity sits on 1.8 acres in a prominent corner position in the heart of scenic Ashford right on the junction of the Main Street with the road leading up into the Wicklow Mountains, the Sally Gap...