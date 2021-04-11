Ashbourne Retail Park welcomes three new tenants

Despite the current challenges facing retail, there are signs of green shoots in Co Meath as three new tenants sign tenancies at Ashbourne Retail Park, a purpose-built retail park about 1.5km from Ashbourne town centre.

JYSK, the Danish furniture retailer, will open its tenth Irish store in the country at the park this summer.

Choice, a fully Irish-owned indigenous retailer which specialises in household, seasonal and homewares, will occupy the former anchor store, 4 Homes...