Arrow Capital takes aim at four logistics assets in two counties

Real estate investor and operator acquires sites in Dublin and Longford for its €3 billion Strategic Industrial Real Estate platform focused on Europe

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th February, 2021
A 7,025 square metre unit leased to pharmaceutical company VWR International at Northwest Industrial Estate was bought by Arrow Capital

Arrow Capital Partners, the investor and operator of real estate in Europe and Asia-Pacific, has completed the acquisition of three logistics assets in Dublin in mature last-mile locations and one logistics asset strategically located in the Midlands in Co Longford, all for its ‘SIRE’ portfolio.

The assets, which were acquired in separate transactions from different vendors, include the VWR Building, Northwest Industrial Estate, a 7,025 square metre unit leased to pharmaceutical company VWR International.

