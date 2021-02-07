Arrow Capital takes aim at four logistics assets in two counties

Arrow Capital Partners, the investor and operator of real estate in Europe and Asia-Pacific, has completed the acquisition of three logistics assets in Dublin in mature last-mile locations and one logistics asset strategically located in the Midlands in Co Longford, all for its ‘SIRE’ portfolio.

The assets, which were acquired in separate transactions from different vendors, include the VWR Building, Northwest Industrial Estate, a 7,025 square metre unit leased to pharmaceutical company VWR International.

