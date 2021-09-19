Applegreen Clonsilla returns to market with €3.4m guide price

Savills has relaunched Applegreen Clonsilla in Dublin 15 to the market with a guide price of €3.4 million. The property offers investors the opportunity to acquire a long income-producing asset with a weighted average unexpired least term (Wault) of almost 14 years and the benefit of CPI-linked upward-only rent reviews.

The guide price at €3.4 million reflects an attractive net initial yield of 7.43 per cent (after standard purchasers’ costs).

The property comprises a modern petrol filling...