Applegreen at your service

A pair of Applegreen Irish service station investments has been included in BidX1’s current online catalogue of commercial and residential properties. The pair bring to four the number of Applegreen service stations on the market in the Republic, including two with other estate agents. Prices range from €380,000 to €4.75 million.

Those already on the market include one of the most modern in the country at Millennium Park in Naas, Co Kildare. CBRE...